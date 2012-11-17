FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish militant leader Ocalan calls for end to hunger strike: brother
#World News
November 17, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Kurdish militant leader Ocalan calls for end to hunger strike: brother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has called for an end to a hunger strike by hundreds of his supporters in prisons across Turkey, according to a statement issued by his brother on Saturday.

“Today I went to see my brother Abdullah Ocalan face-to-face in Imrali prison,” said the statement.

“He wants me to share immediately with the public his call about the hunger strikes. This action has achieved its goal. Without any hesitation, they should end the hunger strike.”

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Gowling

