Kurdish militant leader Ocalan calls for end to hunger strike: brother

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has called for an end to a hunger strike by hundreds of his supporters in prisons across Turkey, according to a statement issued by his brother on Saturday.

“Today I went to see my brother Abdullah Ocalan face-to-face in Imrali prison,” said the statement.

“He wants me to share immediately with the public his call about the hunger strikes. This action has achieved its goal. Without any hesitation, they should end the hunger strike.”