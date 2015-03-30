FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran summons Turkish charge d'affaires over Erdogan comments
#World News
March 30, 2015 / 7:53 AM / 2 years ago

Iran summons Turkish charge d'affaires over Erdogan comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Turkey’s charge d‘affaires on Sunday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Iran of trying to dominate the Middle East, Iranian media reported.

“We are summoning the Turkish charge d‘affaires... to register Iran’s objection to Erdogan’s comments and to seek a clear response,” spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars new agency.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week rebuffed Erdogan’s accusations and accused the Turkish president of pursuing policies harmful to the region.

Several Iranian officials and lawmakers have called on the government to cancel a planned visit by Erdogan next week.

Erdogan said on Monday he still planned to visit Iran.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
