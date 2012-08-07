FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey condemns Iranian accusations over Syria
August 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Turkey condemns Iranian accusations over Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned comments by an Iranian official blaming Ankara for the bloodshed in Syria and warning Turkey it would be next, as unacceptable and inappropriate, and urged Iran to honor its ties as neighbors.

“It is unacceptable and irresponsible that Iranian officials in various posts continue to target our country through their statements, although Turkey’s principled foreign policy is known to everyone,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Everyone knows who, inside and outside Syria, is responsible for the human tragedy, caused by the Syrian regime. They will be called to account by history and human conscience.”

The statement came just ahead of an unscheduled visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi to Turkey on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office singled out the “baseless allegations and inappropriate threats” made by the Iranian chief of general staff Hassan Firouzabadi on the website of the Iran Revolutionary Guards.

Firouzabadi said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey were responsible for the bloodshed and accused them of helping the “war-raging goals of America”.

Salehi’s talks are to focus on Syria and a group of Iranians seized by rebels there.

“Our minister will particularly raise these issues with Iranian foreign minister Mr. Salehi in their meeting today,” the statement said, adding: “We call Iranian officials to stop baseless statements about our country and act in a way to honor our neighbor relations.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Jon Hemming

