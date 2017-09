Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey on Saturday: Turkish foreign ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Istanbul on Saturday and meet with President Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The foreign ministry said in a statement “current regional and international developments” as well as bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed.

Iran and Turkey back opposing sides in the wars in Syria and Yemen, but their economic interdependence has kept relations broadly on track.

Meeting in Tehran earlier this month, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Davutoglu agreed they must cooperate to end sectarian strife, including support for a fragile Syrian ceasefire.