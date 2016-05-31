FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran to sign $3 billion power plant deal with Turkish companies: Hurriyet
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Iran to sign $3 billion power plant deal with Turkish companies: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran will soon sign a $3 billion investment deal with Turkish private companies on building a 5,000 megawatt power plant in Iran, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper on Tuesday cited the Iranian deputy energy minister as saying.

Most international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in January in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program under a deal reached with world powers in 2015.

Hurriyet reported Husheng Felahetiyan as saying the Turkish energy sector had shown strong interest in Iran after the lifting of sanctions.

“In the coming days we will sign an investment deal with Turkish private sector companies for the construction of a 5,000 megawatt power plant in Iran. The size of this deal is $3 billion,” he was quoted as saying.

“We have other agreements with Turks but they have not been finalised and talks are continuing,” he told Hurriyet during an energy conference in Tehran.

He said Iranian power trade with Turkey would also increase.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.