Iran to sign $3 billion power plant deal with Turkish companies: Hurriyet

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran will soon sign a $3 billion investment deal with Turkish private companies on building a 5,000 megawatt power plant in Iran, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper on Tuesday cited the Iranian deputy energy minister as saying.

Most international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in January in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program under a deal reached with world powers in 2015.

Hurriyet reported Husheng Felahetiyan as saying the Turkish energy sector had shown strong interest in Iran after the lifting of sanctions.

“In the coming days we will sign an investment deal with Turkish private sector companies for the construction of a 5,000 megawatt power plant in Iran. The size of this deal is $3 billion,” he was quoted as saying.

“We have other agreements with Turks but they have not been finalised and talks are continuing,” he told Hurriyet during an energy conference in Tehran.

He said Iranian power trade with Turkey would also increase.