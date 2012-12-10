FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish police destroy smuggler's oil pipeline with Iran
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Turkish police destroy smuggler's oil pipeline with Iran

Seyhmus Cakan

2 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have shut down a small pipeline built by smugglers to carry illegal oil from Iran, officials said on Monday, a new twist as Western sanctions against Tehran bite.

Along with the 3-km (1.9-mile) pipeline, Turkish security forces dismantled a rudimentary, hillside refinery with storage capacity of 25,000 liters of crude near the town of Semdinli in Hakkari province, the governor’s office said in a statement.

On Friday, the United States extended 180-day waivers on sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program to Turkey, China, India and other countries in exchange for their reducing purchases of Iranian oil.

Before U.S. and European Union sanctions, Turkey imported more than half of its crude from Iran. It slashed Iranian oil purchases by 20 percent in June, though imports have fluctuated in the months since.

Security forces fighting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas, which have waged a 28-year armed campaign in the region, stumbled upon the makeshift smugglers’ operation on Saturday, the governor’s office said.

“A 3,000 meter pipe was installed to the facility from Iranian territory,” it said. “Rooms with generators behind the storage facility were discovered.”

Fuel from Iran and Iraq has been smuggled into Turkey since at least the first Gulf War in 1991, much of it sneaked past customs officials by road or in containers strapped to the backs of donkeys through difficult mountainous terrain.

Running contraband across Turkey’s eastern frontier is a treacherous business. The military killed 35 smugglers in December 2011 in an air raid after mistaking them for members of the PKK, considered a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and the United States.

It was not immediately clear who had built the link and refinery and no arrests had been made, police said.

Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Dubai, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Nick Tattersall and James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.