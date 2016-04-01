Turkish warplanes hit targets in northern Iraq: military

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on Friday, the military said in a statement, destroying ammunition depots and shelters in an areas where the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has camps.

Four F-16 fighters destroyed targets in the Zap region this morning, it said. Later, eight F-4 jets hit targets in the Metina region, it said.

Turkey has been regularly targeting PKK camps and strongholds in mountainous northern Iraq since a 2-1/2-year-old ceasefire collapsed in July, sparking some of the worst fighting in decades between the PKK and security forces.