Turkish truck drivers held in Iraq thought to be unharmed: official

ANKARA (Reuters) - A group of Turkish truck drivers being held by suspected militants from an al Qaeda splinter group in northern Iraq are thought to be unharmed and could be released soon, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.

“These truck drivers were taking fuel to an energy storage and distribution hub. When they arrived, ISIL (militants) were already there,” the official told Reuters, adding that Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was in contact with Iraqi, Kurdish and U.S. officials to try to ensure their safe release.

“They were detained (by the militants), they haven’t been hijacked ... They’re unharmed as far as we’re aware. When they’ve finished transferring the fuel we’re hoping that they will be freed,” the official said.