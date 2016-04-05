Turkey conducts airstrikes against PKK rebels in northern Iraq: military

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military said on Tuesday it had carried out airstrikes on Monday in northern Iraq against targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Turkish Armed Forces said it hit weapon stores, shelters and other PKK sites in the Qandil area of northern Iraq, in a statement posted on its website. Iraqi Kurdistan’s mountainous, remote Qandil region is the main base for the PKK.

Turkish jets have carried out intermittent strikes against the PKK in north Iraq since July 2015 after the militants’ abandoned their ceasefire. Security operations inside Turkey have resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians, soldiers, police and PKK militants.