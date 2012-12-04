Turkish minister's plane denied permission to land in Northern Iraq: official

ANKARA (Reuters) - A plane carrying Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz to northern Iraq’s Arbil was denied permission to land on Tuesday by the central government in Baghdad, a Turkish energy ministry official said on Tuesday.

The plane, which had taken off from Istanbul, was forced to land in Turkey’s Kayseri, a city southeast of the capital Ankara, the official said. Yildiz had been due to attend an energy conference in Arbil.