Turkish minister's plane denied permission to land in Northern Iraq: official
#World News
December 4, 2012 / 12:47 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish minister's plane denied permission to land in Northern Iraq: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A plane carrying Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz to northern Iraq’s Arbil was denied permission to land on Tuesday by the central government in Baghdad, a Turkish energy ministry official said on Tuesday.

The plane, which had taken off from Istanbul, was forced to land in Turkey’s Kayseri, a city southeast of the capital Ankara, the official said. Yildiz had been due to attend an energy conference in Arbil.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall

