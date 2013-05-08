FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants bombed Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, halting oil flow: Iraq
May 8, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Militants bombed Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, halting oil flow: Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Militants blew up a pipeline carrying Iraqi crude from Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan on Monday night, stopping the flow of oil, an Iraqi oil ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman said on Wednesday he expected repairs to be completed on Thursday afternoon.

“Saboteurs using bombs attacked the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline on Monday at around 2000 GMT and crude flow was halted. If all goes as planned, we expect to finish repairs work and resume flow on Thursday afternoon,” Asim Jihad told Reuters

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Anthony Barker

