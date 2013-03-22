Turkey says all main demands met with Israeli apology

Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a news conference as he is flanked by Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (L), Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan (R) and officials before his flight to Denmark for an official visit at Esenboga Airport in Ankara March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday all of Turkey’s fundamental demands had been met with an apology from Israel over the killing of nine Turkish citizens in a 2010 naval raid on a Gaza-bound flotilla.

In a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu apologized for the killings and said Israel would pay compensation to the families of victims aboard the flotilla.