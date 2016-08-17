FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Israel to pay Turkey $20 million in compensation after six-year rift
#World News
August 17, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Israel to pay Turkey $20 million in compensation after six-year rift

A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016.Baz Ratner/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish lawmakers on Wednesday submitted to parliament a settlement deal with Israel that would see Israel pay Ankara $20 million within 25 days in return for Turkey dropping outstanding legal claims, ending a six-year rift.

Relations between the two countries crumbled after Israeli marines stormed a Turkish ship in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, killing 10 Turks on board.

Israel had already offered its apologies for the raid. Both countries are to appoint ambassadors, and Turkey is to pass legislation indemnifying Israeli soldiers as part of an agreement partly driven by the prospect of lucrative Mediterranean gas deals.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
