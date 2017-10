An honour guard (R) stands at attention as Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves after his meeting with Dutch Queen Beatrix at royal palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan underlined the importance of strong cooperation and friendship between the Turkish and Jewish nations in a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart on Friday, his office said.

“Erdogan told (Israeli premier) Benjamin Netanyahu that he valued centuries-long strong friendship and cooperation between the Turkish and Jewish nations,” the statement from Erdogan’s office said.