Turkish Airlines extends flights suspension to Israel by 24 hours
July 23, 2014 / 6:48 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish Airlines extends flights suspension to Israel by 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines extended its suspension of flights to Israel for another 24 hours due to security reasons, Communications Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Wednesday.

“We had decided to halt flights to Israel yesterday, now we decided to extend the suspension for another 24 hours because the risk continues,” Elvan told reporters.

About 30 U.S. airlines suspended flights to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv in accordance with a Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) ban issued on Tuesday which was extended by an additional 24 hours on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

