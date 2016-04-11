Turkey will not drop demand for ending Gaza blockade: Erdogan's spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not drop its demand for an end to the blockade of Gaza in order to normalize relations with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday.
Ibrahim Kalin said no final agreement on a text for mending ties with Israel had yet been reached and that talks would continue in the coming weeks. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday Turkish and Israeli teams had made progress towards finalizing a deal in talks last week.
