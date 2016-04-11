FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will not drop demand for ending Gaza blockade: Erdogan's spokesman
April 11, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

Turkey will not drop demand for ending Gaza blockade: Erdogan's spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses visiting police officers in Ankara, Turkey April 7, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not drop its demand for an end to the blockade of Gaza in order to normalize relations with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday.

Ibrahim Kalin said no final agreement on a text for mending ties with Israel had yet been reached and that talks would continue in the coming weeks. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday Turkish and Israeli teams had made progress towards finalizing a deal in talks last week.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
