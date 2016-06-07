FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey is one or two meetings away from normalizing ties with Israel: minister
June 7, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Turkey is one or two meetings away from normalizing ties with Israel: minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is one or two meetings away from normalising ties with Israel and it is important that Israel lifts obstacles against aid for Palestine and Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu made the comments in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber. The former allies have been at loggerheads since Israeli commandos stormed a Turkish ship in an aid flotilla to Gaza, killing 10 Turks.

Israel has rule out ending a sea and air blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

