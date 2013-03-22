Turkey says Israel has relaxed restrictions on imports to Palestinian areas

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks at a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

ANKARA (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Turkish counterpart on Friday that Israel had “substantially” lifted restrictions on the entry of civilian goods into the Palestinian territories, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s office said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu ... noted that Israel had substantially lifted the restrictions on the entry of civilian goods into the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and that this would continue as long as calm prevailed,” a statement said.