a year ago
Both of Istanbul's Bosphorus bridges closed: TVs
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Both of Istanbul's Bosphorus bridges closed: TVs

Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge were both closed on Friday, local television channels reported, without giving a reason.

READ THE LATEST ON THE COUP IN TURKEY HERE

Coup attempt in Turkey
Slideshow: On the streets of Istanbul
* Live coverage of the events in Turkey


Dogan News Agency footage showed cars and buses being diverted. CNN Turkey showed two military vehicles and a group of soldiers lined up at the entrance of one of the bridges in Turkey's biggest city.

A Turkish official who did not want to be named said soldiers had been deployed in other cities in Turkey, but did not specify which ones.

Dogan News Agency reported the national police directorate summoned all police to duty in Ankara.

Reporting by Akin Aytekin, Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
