Turkey releases Vice News reporter held on terrorism charges: Vice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Vice News reporter held on terrorism charges was released on bail in Turkey after spending more than four months in prison, the news magazine said on Thursday.

The reporter, Mohammed Rasool, was detained in August along with two other Vice journalists in southeastern Turkey and sent to prison.

A Turkish court freed the two British journalists but ruled to keep their fixer, an Iraqi national, in custody pending investigation after assessing an appeal request from the trio’s lawyers.