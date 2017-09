Turkish President Abdullah Gul addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Abdullah Gul approved a law boosting government control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, his office said on Wednesday.

The law, along with a regulation tightening control of the internet already approved by Gul, is seen by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s critics as an authoritarian response to a corruption inquiry shaking his government.