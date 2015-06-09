Three killed in clash in southeast Turkey: security sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Three people were killed in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast on Tuesday when a clash broke out after the head of an Islamic aid group was shot dead outside his office, security sources said.
No further details were immediately available on the killing of the three people, two days after a parliamentary election which resulted in the leftist, pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) entering parliament as a party for the first time.
