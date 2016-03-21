FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Turkish soldiers killed in bomb attack in southeast: security sources
March 21, 2016 / 10:58 AM / a year ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed in bomb attack in southeast: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on their military vehicle in the southeastern town of Nusaybin near the Syrian border on Monday, security sources told Reuters.

The town has seen repeated clashes between the security forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants since a 2-1/2 year PKK ceasefire collapsed last July, triggering the worst violence in the largely Kurdish southeast since the 1990s.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
