Two Turkish soldiers gunned down on way to work: security sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were gunned down by suspected Kurdish militants as they left for work on Thursday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said.

More than 100 security personnel and hundreds of militants have been killed since the collapse of a ceasefire with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party in July. The renewed hostilities have left efforts to establish a long-term peace in ruins, and have sparked some of the worst recent clashes in a three decades-long insurgency.

The soldiers were killed in the town of Silvan, where security forces are trying to track down the assailants, the sources told Reuters.

