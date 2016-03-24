Kurdish militants attack Turkish gendarmerie station, kill two

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - Two Turkish gendarmerie were killed in a car bomb attack by the Kurdish militant group PKK on their station in Turkey’s southeast, security sources said on Thursday.

The attack was staged on a gendarmerie station located between Diyarbakir and Bingol provinces and clashes continued after the attack, sources said.

At least 15 others were wounded in the attack, some critically condition and sources said the death toll could rise.