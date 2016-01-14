FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish PM says strongly condemns truck bomb attack in southeast
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM says strongly condemns truck bomb attack in southeast

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (L) and German Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere leave a hospital after they visited people wounded at Tuesday's suicide attack at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu strongly condemned an overnight truck bomb attack on a police station in the mostly Kurdish southeast Turkey on Thursday, and vowed Turkey would continue its fight against “every kind of terror”.

Speaking at a technology forum in Ankara, Davutoglu said six people had been killed and 39 wounded in the attack in the small town of Cinar. The attack, which local authorities blamed on Kurdish militants, came days after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 10 German tourists in Istanbul.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.