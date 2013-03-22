PKK commander orders militants to stop fighting: Turkish media

Demonstrators hold Kurdish flags and flags with portraits of the jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Kurdish rebel commander Murat Karayilan ordered his fighters to halt hostilities against Turkish forces in line with a call from the group’s jailed leader under a peace process to end a 28-year-old insurgency, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Friday.

It said Karayilan, speaking to rebels by walkie-talkie, made no mention of a withdrawal from Turkey, as called for by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan.

CNN Turk did not name a source for the report which was also carried by other Turkish media and could not immediately be confirmed.