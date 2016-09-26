FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six soldiers killed in clashes with militants in southeast Turkey: sources
September 26, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Six soldiers killed in clashes with militants in southeast Turkey: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was injured on Monday in clashes with militants in the largely Kurdish southeast, security and hospital sources said.

The clashes with militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) broke out in the Uludere district of Sirnak province at a check point near a prison, the security sources said.

The autonomy-seeking PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey, home to most of the country's 15 million Kurds. Fighting flared anew in July 2015 after a two-year ceasefire collapsed, and hundreds of rebels, security forces and civilians have died in the violence.

Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
