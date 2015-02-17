Turkey's Davutoglu says Kurdish peace process at critical stage

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday the Kurdish peace process was at a critical stage and that Ankara had the right to expect a declaration from the militants that they had given up armed struggle.

He was speaking at a news conference in Pakistan, broadcast live on Turkish television, after the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) demanded concrete steps from Ankara to advance the process, accusing the ruling AK Party of stalling and warning that the negotiations could break down.