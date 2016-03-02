Turkish PM says pro-Kurdish lawmakers seek to drag Turkey into chaos

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday lawmakers from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has Kurdish origins, had sought to collaborate with “terrorists” and drag Turkey into chaos.

President Tayyip Erdogan backs legal action against members of the HDP, parliament’s third-biggest party, whom he accuses of being an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which the government lists as a terrorist organization. The HDP denies this.

Davutoglu also told a news conference there are plans to make it easier for civilians to leave areas under curfew in the mainly Kurdish southeast, where hundreds have died since PKK militants and the state resumed hostilities after the collapse of a ceasefire in July, and for militants to surrender.