#World News
March 2, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM says pro-Kurdish lawmakers seek to drag Turkey into chaos

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday lawmakers from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has Kurdish origins, had sought to collaborate with “terrorists” and drag Turkey into chaos.

President Tayyip Erdogan backs legal action against members of the HDP, parliament’s third-biggest party, whom he accuses of being an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which the government lists as a terrorist organization. The HDP denies this.

Davutoglu also told a news conference there are plans to make it easier for civilians to leave areas under curfew in the mainly Kurdish southeast, where hundreds have died since PKK militants and the state resumed hostilities after the collapse of a ceasefire in July, and for militants to surrender.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, writing by Dasha Afanasieva

