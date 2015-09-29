Turkish forces kill more than 30 Kurdish militants on Friday: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces killed more than 30 Kurdish militants in a cross-border operation on Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast has been scorched by fighting between security forces and Kurdish militants since a ceasefire fell apart in July. Some critics say Erdogan has launched a crackdown to bolster nationalist support for the ruling AK Party before November elections.

