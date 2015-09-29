FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish forces kill more than 30 Kurdish militants on Friday: Erdogan
September 29, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish forces kill more than 30 Kurdish militants on Friday: Erdogan

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes his speech during a rally against recent Kurdish militant attacks on Turkish security forces in Istanbul, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces killed more than 30 Kurdish militants in a cross-border operation on Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast has been scorched by fighting between security forces and Kurdish militants since a ceasefire fell apart in July. Some critics say Erdogan has launched a crackdown to bolster nationalist support for the ruling AK Party before November elections.

(This story corrects day of cross-border operation corrected by President Erdogan’s office to Friday from overnight)

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
