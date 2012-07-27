FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two soldiers killed in blast in southeast Turkey
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Two soldiers killed in blast in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed in the mainly Kurdish southeast on Friday when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a remote-controlled explosive, security sources said.

A third soldier and one civilian were also wounded in the attack, which occurred around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) near the town of Lice in Diyarbakir province, they said.

Security officials blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a 27-year campaign against the Turkish state in which 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died.

Explosives were buried in a road near military barracks and were set off by remote control when the vehicle carrying soldiers passed, the officials said.

Turkey, the European Union and the United States all list the PKK as a “terrorist” organization.

The PKK, based mainly in northern Iraq, has scaled back its demands for a Kurdish homeland for Turkey’s 14 million Kurds to greater cultural rights and political autonomy.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.