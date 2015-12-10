FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven Kurdish militants, one policeman killed in southeast Turkey
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2015 / 9:24 AM / 2 years ago

Seven Kurdish militants, one policeman killed in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed in four days of fighting in a southeastern Turkish province that has been under curfew all week, security sources said.

Nusaybin, a district of Turkey’s southeastern province of Mardin on the Syrian border, has been under curfew since Sunday. Eight policemen were also injured in the clashes.

Eastern Turkey has suffered months of violence since a ceasefire with the Kurdish militant group PKK ended in July and the fighting shows little sign of tailing off.

Last month, Kurdish militants scrapped a separate unilateral truce - called in the wake of an Islamic State suicide bomb attack in Ankara - after President Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party, which won back its parliamentary majority in a November election, vowed to wipe out the PKK.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency since it began in 1984, as the Kurds, roughly a quarter of the Turkish population, fight for cultural and political rights and self-determination.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union but not by the United Nations.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.