Two soldiers killed after convoy hits explosives in southeast Turkey
August 24, 2015

Two soldiers killed after convoy hits explosives in southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three wounded on Monday when the vehicle they were traveling in hit explosives buried in the road, the latest attack following the collapse of a ceasefire with Kurdish militants, security sources said.

The explosion occurred near the town of Semdinli in Hakkari province, which borders the Iraqi border, in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

Turkey has launched more than 400 air strikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, where the armed group is based, and in southeast Turkey since late July, in what it says is a response to attacks on police officers and soldiers.

Ankara blames the autonomy-seeking PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, for the deaths of 40,000 people, mainly Kurdish, since it took up arms in 1984.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
