#World News
September 4, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack on police station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A policeman was killed and another wounded in an attack by Kurdish militants on a police station in the eastern Turkish city of Tunceli, security sources said on Friday.

The attack is the latest in a wave of violence to have swept the predominantly Kurdish east of the country, following the collapse of a ceasefire between the government and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in July.

A girl was seriously injured in the attack and an ambulance driver was also wounded, the sources added.

At least 70 members of the security forces and hundreds of PKK militants are thought to have died in tit-for-tat attacks since July that have wrecked efforts to bring an end to the PKK’s three decades long insurgency.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
