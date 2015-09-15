FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKK bomb attack kills two Turkish police officers: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

PKK bomb attack kills two Turkish police officers: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Two Turkish police officers were killed on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants detonated explosives targeting their vehicle as it traveled along a highway in southeast Turkey, security sources said.

Two police officers were also wounded in the attack during the afternoon in Hakkari province on the road to Van province, near the border with Iran, they said.

Turkey has been hit by daily violence between PKK militants and security forces, with much of it centered in the largely Kurdish southeast, since a ceasefire broke down in July.

The conflict has left in tatters a peace process which Ankara launched with the PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012.

Earlier on Tuesday, other security sources said 13 Turkish soldiers were wounded when their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb explosion further north in the province of Mus.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.