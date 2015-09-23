FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish jets pound Kurdish militant camp in northern Iraq: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - Turkish jets launched air strikes on a Kurdish militant camp in northern Iraq late on Tuesday, targeting a facility being used as an “education and logistics” hub, security sources said.

The jets took off from an air base in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey, the sources added. Turkish security forces have regularly targeted camps belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) since the collapse of a ceasefire in July.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

