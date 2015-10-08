FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Child killed playing with munitions on street in Turkey's southeast
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Child killed playing with munitions on street in Turkey's southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR (Reuters) - A child was killed and three others wounded on Thursday in Turkey’s southeastern town of Silvan after munitions they found and were playing with on the street exploded, hospital and security sources said.

Silvan, close to Diyarbakir, the biggest city in the region, was under a curfew last week as Turkish security forces hunted for Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish southeast has been engulfed by violence since a ceasefire between the Turkish state and PKK militants fell apart in July.

Dozens of civilians, more than 120 members of the security forces, and hundreds of militants have been killed in the last few months, according to activists and media reports.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

