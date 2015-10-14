Ten Kurdish militants killed as PKK ceasefire call fails to halt clashes

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish security forces killed ten Kurdish militants during ground and air operations in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, the military said, days after the insurgents called a unilateral ceasefire.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) ordered its forces on Saturday to halt all actions in Turkey, following a bomb blast that killed 97 people at a peace rally in Ankara. The government dismissed the truce declaration as a ploy ahead of November polls that will be contested by a pro-Kurdish party.

Three militants were killed in clashes during an operation by the military in Hakkari province, close to Turkey’s Iran and Iraq borders, the military said in a statement on Wednesday. Seven more were killed in subsequent air strikes.

Security sources said Turkish F-16 jets launched further air strikes against Kurdish positions.

The conflict has surged in ferocity since a two year ceasefire collapsed in July, leaving long-term peace negotiations in tatters. Turkey is due to hold elections on Nov. 1 that could further exacerbate tensions over security.

It remains unclear who carried out the Ankara bombing, at a rally attended predominantly by pro-Kurdish groups.

On Wednesday Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said both the PKK and Islamic State could have played a role in the bombing, despite the two groups being involved in fierce combat against each other in neighboring Syria.

The PKK, deemed by the United States and the EU as a terrorist organization, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984, demanding greater Turkish autonomy in the southeast of the country. Some 40,000 have been killed in fighting.