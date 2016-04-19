FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish warplanes hits Kurdish militant PKK targets in Iraq: statement
April 19, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

Turkish warplanes hits Kurdish militant PKK targets in Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes struck targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Monday, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thousands of militants and hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed since the PKK resumed its fight for Kurdish autonomy last summer, ending a 2-1/2-year ceasefire and shattering peace efforts.

Turkish warplanes have frequently struck PKK targets since the conflict revived, mainly hitting the group’s bases in northern Iraq.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan

