Three Turkish soldiers killed, 14 others wounded in PKK attack in the southeast: army

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 14 others were wounded on Sunday in an armed attack by Kurdish militants during a military operation in the southeastern town of Nusaybin, Turkey’s army said in a statement.
Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast has been hit by waves of violence in clashes between government security forces and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after a ceasefire fell apart last July.
