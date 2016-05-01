FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Turkish soldiers killed, 14 others wounded in PKK attack in the southeast: army
#World News
May 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Three Turkish soldiers killed, 14 others wounded in PKK attack in the southeast: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Three Turkish soldiers were killed and 14 others were wounded on Sunday in an armed attack by Kurdish militants during a military operation in the southeastern town of Nusaybin, Turkey’s army said in a statement.

Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast has been hit by waves of violence in clashes between government security forces and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after a ceasefire fell apart last July.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams

