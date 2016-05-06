Turkish warplanes destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq: military sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes attacked and destroyed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant targets in northern Iraq early on Friday, including shelters and gun positions, military sources said.
Turkey has been carrying out regular attacks on PKK camps and related targets in the mountainous region of northern Iraq near the Turkish border since a ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July last year.
