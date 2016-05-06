FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish warplanes destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq: military sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 6, 2016 / 9:32 AM / a year ago

Turkish warplanes destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq: military sources

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015. Turkey attacked Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq for a second night on Sunday, security sources said, in a campaign that could end its peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). REUTERS/Murad Sezer - RTX1LYUG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes attacked and destroyed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant targets in northern Iraq early on Friday, including shelters and gun positions, military sources said.

Turkey has been carrying out regular attacks on PKK camps and related targets in the mountainous region of northern Iraq near the Turkish border since a ceasefire with the PKK collapsed in July last year.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.