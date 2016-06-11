FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish jets kill 13 Kurdish PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military sources
June 11, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

Turkish jets kill 13 Kurdish PKK militants in southeast Turkey: military sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bulldozer is seen next to buildings which were damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Sur district of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes killed 13 suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants on Saturday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, military sources said on Saturday.

They said the rebels were spotted by drones in the Lice region. Warplanes also struck PKK targets in the provinces of Siirt and Hakkari and in some areas of neighboring northern Iraq where the PKK has bases, the army said.

Two soldiers were killed and four injured in clashes with PKK militants in Hakkari province on Friday, the army also said.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Heinrich

