Turkey says strikes Kurdish rebel targets in Northern Iraq
#World News
June 20, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Turkey says strikes Kurdish rebel targets in Northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes and attack helicopters carried out strikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, the general staff said on Wednesday, after deadly clashes in southeast Turkey a day earlier.

In a statement posted on its website, the general staff said it had “effectively” hit targets belonging to the “separatist terror organization”, a term used to describe the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). It did not elaborate.

Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Janet Lawrence

