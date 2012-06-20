Turkey says strikes Kurdish rebel targets in Northern Iraq

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes and attack helicopters carried out strikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq, the general staff said on Wednesday, after deadly clashes in southeast Turkey a day earlier.
In a statement posted on its website, the general staff said it had “effectively” hit targets belonging to the “separatist terror organization”, a term used to describe the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). It did not elaborate.
