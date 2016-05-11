FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish air strikes in southeast Turkey, northern Iraq kill 11 Kurdish militants
#World News
May 11, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Turkish air strikes in southeast Turkey, northern Iraq kill 11 Kurdish militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish air strikes in the southeastern province of Hakkari and in northern Iraq killed 11 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters on Tuesday, the armed forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said security operations in southeast Turkey killed three PKK fighters in Nusaybin and four in Sirnak on Tuesday, bringing the militant death toll in the two towns to around 700 during the operations of recent months.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
