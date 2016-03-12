Turkish air strikes kill 67 Kurdish militants in north Iraq: army

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s army said on Saturday it killed 67 Kurdish militants in air strikes on camps and ammunition storage sites in neighboring northern Iraq on Wednesday.

Jets targeted sites at Qandil, Metina, Avasin, Haftanin and Basyan used by Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants, the armed forces said.

Separately, a bomb blast blamed on PKK militants hit an armored police vehicle near Turkey’s border with Iraq on Friday, Turkish officials said. Two special force police officers were injured in the explosion on a road in Hakkari province’s Yuksekova district, they added.

A ceasefire between the PKK and the state collapsed in July and attacks on Turkey’s security forces have increased amid a surge in violence in the predominantly Kurdish southeast, killing hundreds of people.