Turkish forces kill 32 Kurdish militants in southeast: sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces killed 32 Kurdish militants in the mainly Kurdish southeast of the country this weekend, armed forces and security sources said on Sunday.

Twenty of the militants were killed on Saturday, mostly near the Syrian and Iraq borders, and a further 12 in fighting in the city of Van overnight. It was one of the bloodiest weekends since a two-year ceasefire between the Turkish state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants ended in July.