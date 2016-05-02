Eleven Kurdish militants killed in southeast Turkey: military

ANKARA (Reuters) - Eleven Kurdish militants were killed in operations in two southeastern Turkish provinces, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday, while a fresh curfew was declared in another southeastern province.

Four militants were killed in Mardin’s Nusaybin district and seven others in the province of Sirnak, the Turkish military said, giving no further details.

Thousands of militants and hundreds of security force members and civilians have been killed since a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the government and the outlawed militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) collapsed last summer.

Separately, a round-the-clock curfew was once again declared in Diyarbakir’s Lice district, the local governor’s office said on Monday, as operations against Kurdish militants would resume.