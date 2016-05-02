FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eleven Kurdish militants killed in southeast Turkey: military
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 2, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Eleven Kurdish militants killed in southeast Turkey: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Eleven Kurdish militants were killed in operations in two southeastern Turkish provinces, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday, while a fresh curfew was declared in another southeastern province.

Four militants were killed in Mardin’s Nusaybin district and seven others in the province of Sirnak, the Turkish military said, giving no further details.

Thousands of militants and hundreds of security force members and civilians have been killed since a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the government and the outlawed militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) collapsed last summer.

Separately, a round-the-clock curfew was once again declared in Diyarbakir’s Lice district, the local governor’s office said on Monday, as operations against Kurdish militants would resume.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.