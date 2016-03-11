Iraq's Kurdistan gets $200 million from Turkey after oil pipeline halt

LONDON (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan has received $200 million from Turkey to help Kurdish finances, which have been hit by a recent oil pipeline export stoppage, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“An emergency aid transfer has been sent to KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) this week. The pipeline was pumping 600,000 barrels per day and the halt has deprived the KRG of an important source of revenue,” one of the sources said.