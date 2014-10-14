Kurdish PKK militants say Turkey violated ceasefire with air strikes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) said on Tuesday the Turkish military had launched air strikes on its guerrillas in southeast Turkey on Monday, violating a ceasefire agreed under a two-year-old peace process.

The PKK’s military wing said in a statement on its website that its forces had not suffered casualties during the strikes in the Daglica area of Hakkari province. Media reports had earlier indicated the air strikes were at the weekend.